Alison Smith Hannan was born in New York City to Dr. Adelaide Ross Smith and Wilfred Seymour Smith. Alison lived with her parents and two siblings at 172 Sullivan Street, in Greenwich Village.
Alison attended City and Country School and Friends Seminary and earned an Associate Degree from Stephens College. She attended Parsons School of Design in NYC, graduating in 1947.
After working for two fashion photographers, Alison moved to the art department at Abraham & Strauss. In 1950 she traveled in Europe for six months and upon her return to New York City, began work at Time, Inc. In 1953, she met Tom Hannan, a scholarship student studying painting at The Hans Hofmann School of Fine Arts in New York and they married in 1954.
The Hannans lived in the city until they bought their house in Guilford, Vermont in 1959, spending summers in Vermont and winters in New York until moving to Vermont permanently in 1969. Singing was central to Alison's life and she sang in choirs for many years, beginning with the Interracial Chorale in New York City.
Alison continued her musical pursuits in Vermont, singing in community choral groups. Involved in the early years of Friends of Music at Guilford, Alison served on the organization's board of trustees for many years. She was a founding member of the Guilford Chamber Singers in 1971, and sang with the ensemble for decades.
After her husband's death, Alison devoted her time to singing, writing poetry, and working in her flower gardens with her friend, Nancy Flynn. Alison supported many local projects including the Guilford Free Library, the Guilford Historical Society, the Guilford Gazette, Kopkind, Brattleboro Music Center, Vermont Jazz Center, the AIDS Pro-ject of Southern Vermont, and the Samara Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. She attended All Souls Unitarian-Universalist Church in W. Brattleboro and was a choir member.
Alison wintered for a time in Sarasota, Florida, but sold her house there as well as her home in Guilford, settling in at Bradley House in 2012 in Brattleboro, where she had many friends among the residents and wonderful staff, especially her caregivers Brandy Smith, Jean Gilbeau and Cynthia Baldwin.
Alison was predeceased by her brother ,Gordon Smith. She is survived by her sister, Noel Smith Fernandez, her nieces, Dr. Elizabeth McAlister and Pamela Smith Sharp, and her nephew, Scott Smith.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 11, 2020