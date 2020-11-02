1/1
Allen G. Cushman
1939 - 2020
Allen Guy Cushman Jr., 81, of Town Farm Road, died October 30, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born February 19, 1939, in Proctorsville, Vermont to Allen and Edith (Kendall) Cushman. He attended schools in Proctorsville and Ludlow, VT. Following school, he worked at several jobs, then making his career as a meat cutter in several local stores. He worked many years for the Bellows Falls Police Department. He enjoyed crime shows and old westerns on television. Allen loved his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On August 17, 1956, in Westminster West, VT., Allen married Marion Frink who survives. He is also survived by his son, Allen Cushman III and his wife, Pat of Walpole, NH, and daughters, Debra Femiak and her husband, Jim of Newburgh, NY, Linda Wright and her husband, Charlie of North Walpole, NH, Rose Noyes of Springfield, VT, Kitty Kmiec and her husband, Bradley of Alstead, NH, and Marianne Cushman of Dickson, TN. He is also survived by brothers, Ernest, Arnold and Royal Cushman and siblings, Audrey, Nancy, Sandra, Timmy, and Rodney. He was predeceased by his half brother, Calvin. Allen has 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 3rd from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT. A graveside burial service is open to the public and will be held at the Rockingham Meeting House on Wednesday, November 4th at 2:00 PM. There will be no reception due to the COVID virus.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
