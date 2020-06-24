Anders L. Thomas
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anders's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anders Thomas passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Ande was born to Leon and Winnifred (Brooks) Thomas on June 15, 1941 in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. He graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1959 with a "Roll of Honors Attendance Award" for not missing one day of school for all 12 years. Ande worked at a book press in his early years then moved to Detroit, Michigan where he worked for Uniroyal Tire. He moved again in 1975 to Toledo, Ohio and worked for Chrysler Jeep Corporation, retiring in 2003.

Ande met Bill in 1975 with his move to Toledo. They have been together for 45 years. They were "legally" married in Keene, New Hampshire August 20, 2013. Ande and Bill's favorite things to do was travel. Florida, Nevada, California, Massachusetts and many more places. Ande was a great cook and loved to can the fall vegetables and make salsa. Oh, and there were a few casinos along the way. Ande was an easy going guy and made friends everywhere he went.

Ande was preceded in death by his parents and brother Nygren Thomas. Left to cherish his precious memory is his husband William Fisher; children Keith, Melissa, Linda and Deanne; siblings, Chester (Shirley) Thomas, Edith (Ronnie) Brooks and Larry Thomas; also, his favorite Aunt Phyllis Rouillard, best friends Alice Mays, Ron, Glenn, Ron, Al and Lanny and his beloved rescued cats Abby, Sammie and Maxwell.

There will be no services per his request. A private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ande's favorite organization, the Toledo Area Humane Society, 827 Illinois Avenue, Maumee, Ohio, 43537. Arrangements by Newcomer Northwest Chapel.

To share a special memory, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeep Retirees
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved