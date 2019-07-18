Home

Andrew Lucas Eames

Brattleboro - Andrew Lucas Eames, 32, of Pine Street died unexpectedly on his birthday, July 15, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted Friday at 10:00 A.M. in the Latchis family lot in Morningside Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Next Stage, in Putney. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: www.turtlerescueleague.com/get-involved/donate. To view his full obituary and send e-condolences please visit www.atamaniuk.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 18, 2019
