Andrew William Wind
1932 - 2020
Former Brattleboro and Saxtons River resident, Andrew William Wind, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Englewood, FL on July 23, 2020.

Besides his beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" (Monroe), Andy leaves behind their three children and four grandchildren: Suzanne Wind Gaskell (John), of Lyme, CT and children with her former husband, Gary Greenbaum: Jeremy and Matthew; Kevin Andrew Wind of Venice, FL; and Nancy Wind Benjamin (Keith d. 2008) of Tiburon, CA, and their children: Bruce and Peri.

From the late 1960s to 1973, Andy was affiliated with Richards, Hoffman & Clay in Brattleboro. He enjoyed volunteering with the Brattleboro Winter Carnival, serving as its president in 1973. Then, realizing a long-held dream of owning his own business, he bought a grocery store in Saxtons River which he operated as the Saxtons River Village Market, including a move to larger quarters in 1985, until retirement in 1994. The Winds moved to Englewood in 1996.

Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood is in charge of arrangements. A more detailed obituary can be found on their website (lemonbayfh.com) where one searches by name.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 30, 2020.
