Ann H. Canedy, born January 2, 1939, of Guilford, Vermont, died at home Friday February 22nd, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by friends and family and her beloved dog "Magic" and cat "Bob".
Ann was born and raised in Saxton's River, graduated from Castleton State College, and lived most of her life in the close knit community of Guilford.
Ann loved the outdoors. She was usually found in her flower gardens, mowing her lawn or "sprucing" up the place as she would say. Lake Champlain or the Maine Coast with a side of lobster roll, brought her great joy. Her friends from her teaching years and from the community were her constant companions before and especially during her illness. A very special thanks to the many friends, volunteers and community members for their care and support, along with Brattleboro Hospice.
Ann was predeceased by her husband Ralph Canedy. She leaves behind her daughter Colleen, her "daughter" Kelly Milotte of Sullivan NH, her step son Bill of Rutland, VT and her sister Honora of Cambridge NY, and many loved ones. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Brattleboro Area Hospice.
Family and friends will be contacted at Ann's request for a celebration of her life, at the Baker Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 27, 2019