Ann M. Strange Sullivan, 59, of Wilmington, passed away on April 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Ann was born on December 17, 1959. She leaves her husband Budge Sullivan whom she married March 2, 1996, two sons Robert Strange and his wife of Florida and Otis Sullivan of Brattleboro, several siblings Cathy Cannon and her husband Paul of Brattleboro, Richard Strange and his wife Lynda of Brattleboro, Theresa Earp and her husband Donald of Guilford, VT, Dolores Strange of Florida, Kim Dix of St. Johnsbury and stepchildren Kerriann Sullivan of North Carolina, Aaron Sullivan and his wife Heather of North Carolina, Eli Place and his wife Christina of Oklahoma and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, grandchildren, a great grandchild on the way and her close friend Tina Thurber. She was preceded in death by her father Bert C. Greene who died July 2007 and her mother Alice Strange who died October 2007. At the request of the family there are no funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Ann's memory may be made to VNA of Vermont and New Hampshire c/o of Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 20, 2019