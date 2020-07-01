Or Copy this URL to Share

Brattleboro- Anna M. Filion, 95, of Edward Heights, a native of Northampton, Mass. and a longtime resident of Brattleboro, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Pine Heights Nursing Home.



In keeping with her final wishes there will be no services. She will be laid to rest in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Atamaniuk Funeral Home.



