Anna M. Filion
1924 - 2020
Brattleboro- Anna M. Filion, 95, of Edward Heights, a native of Northampton, Mass. and a longtime resident of Brattleboro, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Pine Heights Nursing Home.

In keeping with her final wishes there will be no services. She will be laid to rest in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Atamaniuk Funeral Home.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
