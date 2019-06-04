|
Guilford - Anne B. Stuart, 84, a resident of Guilford, VT, died peacefully on May 26, 2019.
Anne was born June 2, 1934 in NYC, NY, the first child of Julia and Charles Burrows.
Anne married Robert F. Stuart in 1962 and is survived by her three children: Kerry Massi of Mahopac, NY; Charles Stuart of Westlake Village, CA; and Katie Stuart-Buckley of Guilford, VT.
Details of a service will be forthcoming and communicated by her family members once they are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care Gift Fund, c/o Office of Development, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, 1 Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 4, 2019