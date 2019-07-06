Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Anne Stuart
Anne B. Stuart

Anne B. Stuart Obituary
Guilford - The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Anne B. Stuart will be conducted Saturday, July 13th at 10 A.M. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro.

Friends may call at Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday, July 12th from 7 P.M to 9 P.M.

Mrs. Stuart, 84, a resident of Guilford, VT, died peacefully on 5/26/2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.

To view her full obit and sign an online guestbook please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 6, 2019
