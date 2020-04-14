Home

Anne Matuszewski


1928 - 2020
Anne Matuszewski Obituary
Hinsdale, N.H.- Anne Matuszewski, 91, of Brattleboro Road, a longtime resident of Hinsdale died peacefully on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.

Graveside services in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Northfield, MA will be private for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to, Hinsdale Vol. Fire Dept., 13 Depot St., Hinsdale, NH 03451 or to Rescue, Inc., PO Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

To send messages of e-condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 14, 2020
