Hinsdale, N.H.- Anne Matuszewski, 91, of Brattleboro Road, a longtime resident of Hinsdale died peacefully on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
Graveside services in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Northfield, MA will be private for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to, Hinsdale Vol. Fire Dept., 13 Depot St., Hinsdale, NH 03451 or to Rescue, Inc., PO Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 14, 2020