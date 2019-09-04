|
Annie Martine Suquet, 70, died of cancer in her home in Brattleboro, VT on July 29, 2019.
Annie was born in L'Isle Adam, France on April 23, 1949, the second child of Rene Suquet and Marie-Louise (Fischer) Suquet.
Annie graduated from L'Universite de Paris in 1969 with a major in English. In 1973, she received a full scholarship to attend the MAT Program at The School for International Training (SIT) in Brattleboro, VT, where she obtained her MAT degree (French and English as a Second Language) in 1974. In 1997, she obtained certification from the state of Vermont to teach Spanish.
After graduating from university, she taught English for two years at the Lycee de Luzarches. In 1971, she accepted a French language teaching assistantship at The Experiment in International Living (EIL) and SIT . There she taught students in the graduate and undergraduate programs at SIT, adults from the community, and high school students prior to their summer homestays with families in France.
As part of her MAT studies in 1974, Annie did a homestay in Cordoba, Mexico, where she taught English and began her acquisition of Spanish. In 1975-76, she taught English at at the Lycee Prosper Kamara in Bamako, Mali, West Africa. In 1977, she was hired by EIL to teach French to future Peace Corps volunteers for West Africa in training programs in Putney, VT and Savannah, GA.
While working at SIT in 1973, she met Patrick Moran. In 1978, they were married in Brattleboro. Their son, Jean-Christophe, was born in 1984.
In 1980, she began teaching French at Leland and Gray High School in Townshend, VT. In her 35 years there, "Ms. Suquet" taught all levels of proficiency in French and introductory Spanish. She organized and led biannual field trips to France. She was a dedicated teacher, a supportive colleague, and an advocate of language learning and cultural understanding.
Annie maintained close relationships with her families in France, Nebraska and Vermont. With her spouse and son, she returned every summer to France for an extended stay with her parents, and later, with her brother and her sister. She was also connected to her husband's family and made annual trips to reunions in Nebraska. She was a devoted spouse and mother.
Annie loved the sunshine, the seaside, and her favorite swimming hole on the West River. She had a flower garden and flowers in the house year round. She tried out recipes from the internet and from culinary magazines. She documented her life history in several albums of photographs she had taken. She jogged, cycled, and walked the roads in the neighborhood. In the winter, she skied cross-country at the golf course nearby.
She was quick to laugh, speak her mind, engage in conversation, stand her ground, and find humor in every situation.
Annie is survived by her spouse and her son, both of Brattleboro, also in France by her brother and his wife Jean-Claude (Maria Mercedes) Suquet, her sister and her husband, Brigitte (Thierry) LeSech, her niece, nephews, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at The International Center on the SIT campus on Kipling Road at 2 pm, Saturday, September 28. Memorial messages can be left on-line at www.reformer.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 4, 2019