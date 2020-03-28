Home

Anthony Church


1963 - 2020
Anthony Church Obituary
Anthony Church, known to some as Andy and others as Tony, passed away Friday, March 20, surrounded by family and love Trish Kennerly in Syracuse, Utah. He was born July 26, 1963, in Bellows Falls, Vermont as the third child to Lawrence Anthony Church (deceased) and Frances Belczak Church. Andy grew up in Brattleboro, Vermont with his surviving siblings Robyne, Gail, Joan, Margret, and Patrick, until he joined the United States Air Force in 1979. As an aircraft mechanic and crew chief, "Big Boots" Tony excelled in rank, made life long friends and after retiring as a Master Sergeant, he settled in Syracuse, Utah with his surviving children Jason, Forrest, and Emelia. He went on to serve in the Air Force civil service, applying his active duty knowledge and tinkering with his many home projects. No matter the name he was known by, he will be remembered as loving, friendly to all, a devoted father and proud of his three children.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 28, 2020
