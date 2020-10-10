1/1
Anthony E. Rumrill
1973 - 2020
Anthony E. "Tony" Rumrill, 46 of Lyndonville, VT died unexpectedly on Tuesday (October 6). He was born in Keene, NH on December 10, 1973 and was raised by his mother and step-father, Paul and Dorothy (Lanpher) Wood. "Tony" was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, Class of 1992. He was a self-employed carpenter. "Tony" enjoyed hiking, mountain climbing, deep sea fishing, traveling, family gatherings, carpentry but above all that, he loved his family and would do anything for them. Members of his family include, two daughters, Kyja Rumriil and Xariya Rumrill, both of Lyndonville, VT; Gidget Lyon, the mother of his children, three step children, Tyler Lyon, Jaidhe Lyon, Skye Boutah, his mother and step-father, Paul and Dorothy Wood, Rockingham, VT; a brother, Darek Alan Rumrill, Lyndonville, VT; two sisters, Kalenda Rumrill and her partner, Westyn Wright, Bellows Falls, VT; Sandra Rumrill, Springfield, VT; four nieces, Miah Noelle Shalem Fisk, Trinity Asia Dixon, Cheyenne Witalis, Ziva Witalis, two nephews, Jonathan Ulan, Hayden Anthony Meyerrose and a grandniece, Melaura Anea Marcy. There will be no visiting hours. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. You are invited to share a memory of "Tony" with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at www.royfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 93 Sullivan Street, Claremont, NH.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 10, 2020.
