Brattleboro - Anthony J. Bombicino, 36, of Hinsdale Heights died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, December 1, 2019 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
He was born in Brattleboro on June 6, 1983, the son of James and Jean (Irwin) Bombicino. Anthony attended school in Dummerston and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 2002. He was a good student and active in sports, particularly soccer, basketball, and track and field. He later earned his B.S. degree in architectural design from Keene State College. After completing an internship in architectural design with William & Frehsee, Inc. of Brattleboro, Anthony decided to gain experience in the building trades, working with several construction companies, including Mathew Brennan of Saxtons River, GPI construction, and Mindel and Morse of Marlboro, VT. For the past eight years he has been employed by the Town of Brattleboro Publics Works in the Water Department.
After a number of years together, Anthony married Ashley C. Robarge of Hinsdale, NH on November 4, 2017. He truly cherished the time he spent with her and his two step sons. At the time of his passing, he was actively engaged in building an addition to expand their family home.
Anthony had a deep love for family and friends. To those who knew him well, he was sometimes shy, always charming, and had a witty sense of humor. Contentious and hard-working, Anthony was always ready to lend a hand when needed. He spent much of his leisure time customizing his diesel truck and motoring with all his toys. He truly enjoyed his working hours navigating water lines and adeptly operating the John Deere heavy equipment for the Town of Brattleboro.
Besides his loving and devoted wife and sons Dominic and Christopher, he is survived by his parents of Dummerston, his brother Nicholas Bombicino of Brooklyn, NY, in-laws Steve and Deba Robarge, sister and brother in law Sarah and Tim Greene. He also leaves aunt Jane Shooer and cousin Jennifer Shooer, maternal grandparents, Bill and Gerona Irwin of Londonderry, NH, aunt Patricia Irwin and uncle Jim Irwin. Additionally, he is survived by many cousins that include the Convery family of Worcester, MA and the extended Capone families of New Jersey, Long Island, Virginia, and California.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday, December 14th starting at 1:00 P.M. at West Village Meeting House at the base of South Street with an informal gathering immediately following the service. Space at the West Village Meeting House is limited, and carpooling is recommended where possible. We are grateful for your understanding if space during the service remains limited. And also - Anthony would be just fine if you didn't wear a suit.
Memorial contributions in Anthony's name may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 7, 2019