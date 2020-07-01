Brattleboro- The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Anthony L. Church, 56, a former resident of Brattleboro will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church.
Committal Rites and burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Bellows Falls.
Mr. Church, a resident of Syracuse, Utah, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.
To view his complete obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 1, 2020.