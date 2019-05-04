|
Colchester, VT - Arnice Mitchell Long, 75, formerly of Saxtons River, passed away April 28, 2019 with family at her side. Arnice was born on July 29, 1943 in Burlington, VT to Shirley Neveau and adopted soon after by her parents, Shirley and Albert Mitchell. She met Joel Long in early 1962 and married later that year. She worked at the Saxtons River Elementary School for over 28 years as the secretary (aka, nurse/guidance and family counselor/chief financial officer/boss lady) until her retirement in 2006. In 1984, she started the Winter Sports program at the elementary school. She was active in the Saxtons River Community as a member of the Saxtons River Rescue, the Women's Fellowship at Christ's Church, The Saxtons River Nature Club, the Bell Choir, and the Grafton Community Band.
Arnice is survived by her husband, Joel Long, of Colchester VT, her three children and their families, Katrina Ouellette (Alan) of Stowe VT, Melody McWherter (Karl) of Boyertown PA; and Aaron Long (Rebecca), of Parkdale OR. Her grandchildren, Emaline Ouellette, Kelby and Kalton McWherter, Juno and Luna Long. She is also survived by her half-siblings, Linda Smith of North Carolina, Mark Winslow of South Carolina, Karen Sweet of Sheldon Springs, VT. She is predeceased by her parents and biological mother.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Saxtons River Fire and Rescue, Box 62, Saxtons River VT, 05154, or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Vermont Chapter, Department of Neurology, 1 South Prospect Street, Arnold 2, Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be at Christ's Church in Saxtons River, VT at 1:30 PM, May 5th, 2019.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 4, 2019