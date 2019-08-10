|
|
The world lost a special man on July 29, 2019 when Arthur Stanley Snarski passed away at the age of 68. A resident of East Dummerston, Vermont, Art fought a courageous battle with cancer for nearly a year.
He was born on November 11, 1950 in Springfield, Vt. to parents Sophie (Antoniewicz) and John Snarski Sr. The grandson of Polish immigrants, Artie grew up alongside his brothers John Jr., Bob, and Jamie in Cavendish Vt. They lived a stones throw from their grandparents home and along the banks of the Black River. It was there at the age of eleven he purchased and fixed his first car, learned to ski at Okemo, had many adventures as a boy, and as a teenager formed a band with friends. He attended the Duttonsville School and in high school was initially a student at Black River High School and then Chester High School, graduating in 1968.
Art attended Castleton State College and it was there he met his future wife Lynda. While she may have had to encourage him to focus on his academics, he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. Purchasing the latest album on vinyl and playing cards proved distracting. They were married on November 18, 1972 in Washington, Vt.
Together they built their home in Dummerston nail by nail and board by board. It was there they raised their three daughters and where Art was an exceptional husband, dad, and friend to his neighbors.
Art had a successful and long career with the United States Government, Department of the Treasury, retiring just last year. He was a skilled mechanic and carpenter and could master any task he wished to. He was well liked and truly respected by everyone he met and worked with. He loved automobiles, skiing, blues guitar, target practice, and watching his garden grow. With a fishing pole in his trunk, he may have stumbled upon a fishing hole or two while traveling the back roads for the IRS. He was always busy working in his shop and always ready to share a beer from his fridge.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Sophie and by his uncle Arthur S. Antoniewicz.
Arthur is survived by his wife Lynda Snarski and three daughters, Cara Stickney and husband Robert of Putney, Erin Nelson and husband Ethan of Ryegate Corner, and Anna Morrison and husband Jason of Jarrettsville, Md., brothers John Snarski Jr. of Bakersfield, Robert Snarski of Cuttingsville, and James Snarski or Bartonsville. He leaves behind grandchildren Warren and Everett Arthur Stickney, Susanna, Bryn, and Ewan Nelson, and Maeve and Nora Morrison. Arthur is also survived by his aunts Arlene Brobroski and Theresa Hammond, a large extended family and countless friends.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held on October 19, 2019 with details to follow. In the meantime we ask you honor his memory by taking a few minutes to throw a steak on the grill, crack a beer, and spend precious time with family and friends. After all, in his words he put the "'Arty' in party."
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 10, 2019