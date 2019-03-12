|
|
Westmoreland, NH - Barbara Cupp Weil, 81, formerly of Walpole passed away March 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Barbara was born in Pittsburg, PA on April 22, 1937. In the 1981 the Weils moved to Walpole where they made their home for the rest of their lives.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Roger Weil and her grandson William Apenowich. Barbara is survived by her younger sister, Gretchen Cupp & husband Steve Greenstein of Yuba City, CA, her daughters Marcia Weil & wife Jeanne Cloues and Joyce Apenowich of Walpole. She also leaves her grandson Matthew Apenowich & wife Lia and their son (Barbara's first great grandson) Grayson, and her granddaughter Sara Apenowich.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood Nursing Home for their care and compassion while Barbara lived there, as well as the hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 or the Walpole Fire Department, PO Box 162, Walpole, NH 03608.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 12, 2019