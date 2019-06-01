|
|
Barbara E. Moseley, 90 of Vernon, died Tuesday morning (5-28-2019) at her home. She was born in Brattleboro, Vt. on October 29, 1928 the daughter of Clinton and Martha (Jackson) Emery. She attended the one room school on Pond Rd. for her elementary education. She was a graduate of Boston University and attained her master's degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut. Early in life she was an art teacher and school librarian in Massachusetts and Connecticut. In 1962 she married Roger S. Moseley and returned to her hometown, Vernon, where she became Vernon's first art teacher. Mr. Moseley predeceased her in 1973. Having a special passion for preserving, writing about, and promoting the history of Vernon she became one of the cofounders of the Vernon Historians.
She was also associated with the project of restoration of the Pond Rd. Chapel, which is listed on National Register of Historic Places. She served as a trustee of the Vernon Library, and also as a cemetery commissioner in Vernon. She was a life long member and organist at the Vernon Union Church.
She is survived by her nephews: David Emery and his wife Shirley of Brattleboro, Vt. Douglas Emery and his wife Brenda of Vernon, Vt. Jackson Emery and his wife Carlene of Buzzards Bay, Ma. and Robert McAuliffe and his wife Stella of Lowell, Ma.
Funeral services will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Vernon Union Church, Vernon, Vt. at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Steve Dunklee will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to either: the Vernon Historians, c/o Town offices, 567 Governor Hunt Rd. Vernon, Vt. 05354 or the Vernon Library, c/0 Town offices 567 Governor Hunt Rd. Vernon, Vt. 05354, or the Vernon Union Church, 2631 Ft. Bridgman Rd. Vernon, Vt. 05354.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 1, 2019