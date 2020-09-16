Barbara Louise King (Worden) passed away on August 28, 2020 in Middletown, Rhode Island. Born in 1929 in Brattleboro, Vermont she was the daughter of the late Bion and Ida Worden.



She was married to Frederick Evans King who predeceased her in 1976. They raised their three children in Norwich, Connecticut later moving to Narragansett, Rhode Island. After Fred's death she relocated to Ocoee, Florida and enjoyed working at Walt Disney World for many years. She retired to Middletown, Rhode Island to be near her daughter Bonnie.



She is survived by her three children Bonnie (The Hon. Stephen) Erickson of Middletown, Rhode Island, Eileen (Peter) Ward of Marco Island, Florida and Timmie King of Dunnellon, Florida.



A small family memorial was held on September 10, 2020 at the King family plot in the Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro, Vermont.



