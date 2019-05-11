|
Newfane - Beatrice (Shine) MacFarland was born 8/19/1920 in Wardsboro VT, the fifth child of Ethel May (Putnam) Shine and Charles Lyman Shine. She died peacefully at home in Newfane VT on 5/7/2019.
She is predeceased by her parents; her siblings Claude Shine, Gerald Shine, Pauline "Polly" Shine, and Brinton Shine; her husband Douglas MacFarland whom she married in Wardsboro on July 4th 1947; her children Andrew MacFarland and Dawn MacFarland; and great-grandson Francis Nieves. She is survived by her children Mary Jane Williams of Naples FL, Gail Turner of Springfield MA, Kay Stringer of Rochester VT, Charles MacFarland of Pawtucket RI, as well as daughters-in-law Nancy Polseno and Jane MacFarland and son-in-law William Stringer; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; and Maude Polo, of Newfane VT (ask her the story).
Bea graduated Leland & Gray at age sixteen, and then attended the University of Vermont where she graduated in the class of 1941. She began her teaching career that fall in Poultney VT and later taught for more than 20 years at Brattleboro Union High School. She was a lifelong educator; teaching was her dream and her passion, and she shared her love of learning with all she met.
She lived in Newfane Village from 1947 until her death and was a prominent member of both the town and the village of Newfane. She spearheaded the initiative to redo the sidewalks in the Village, she was a longtime Village trustee, and contributed in countless other ways throughout her time there. Bea and Doug shared their love of Newfane with others via "D & B Real Estate" after she retired from teaching. Bea was also instrumental in the years-long success of the Heritage Festival Super Raffle, and active in many other capacities in support of the Newfane Congregational Church. She was famous among family and friends for her homemade doughnuts, pies, and pickles.
As a young girl in Wardsboro, she could not wait to see more of the world. When she had a family of her own, she took them on road trips across the country and traveled to such far flung locations as Hawaii and through the Panama Canal. But she always returned home to her beloved Vermont, treasuring her home in Newfane and her family homestead in Wardsboro. She was a true New Englander.
She was a formidable Scrabble player and a night owl, often suggesting a game begin after a late dinner, happy to play into the wee hours, usually winning the game. She also enjoyed berry picking, baking, and spending time with friends and family.
She lived a full, beautiful life and she'll be dearly missed by those who loved her. In her honor, we encourage everyone to pick up a game of Scrabble, wander through a berry patch, or just connect with an old friend.
If you'd like to make a memorial donation, please consider one of several causes that had an impact on her life: Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend VT, the Newbrook Fire and Rescue, Rescue Inc., or the Newfane Congregational Church.
A celebration of her life will take place at the Newfane Congregational Church on May 19 at 2:00 pm.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 11, 2019