Townshend - Graveside services for Berenice H. Brooks will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 22nd at 12:00 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend. For those who plan on attending the services, in honor of Berenice, please bring broccoli and a favorite memory to share of her. A memorial gathering and potluck reception will follow at the Newbrook Fire Station.

Berenice, 72, of Grafton Road, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 at The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care.

To view her full obituary and send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 14, 2019
