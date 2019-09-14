|
Townshend - Graveside services for Berenice H. Brooks will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 22nd at 12:00 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend. For those who plan on attending the services, in honor of Berenice, please bring broccoli and a favorite memory to share of her. A memorial gathering and potluck reception will follow at the Newbrook Fire Station.
Berenice, 72, of Grafton Road, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 at The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 14, 2019