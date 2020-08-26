1/1
Bernice R. Woodard
1930 - 2020
Athens, VT

Bernice (Bunny) Rounds Woodard, 90, of Route 35 passed away August 21, 2020, at Pine Heights in Brattleboro, VT. She was born July 26, 1930, in Grafton, VT. The daughter of Harley and Catherine Rounds. She attended school in Grafton, VT. Following school, she worked for Vermont Academy and Mary Meyers. Enjoyed cooking, cats, outdoors, knitting, crocheting, loved to go to sporting events. She was a fun loving, feisty lady with a wonderful laugh who loved to smile. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Community Christian Church in Athens, VT., Bellows Falls Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.

She married John Woodward in Grafton, VT. who predeceased her. Bunny is survived by her three sons, Robert, Ricky and Harley Woodward, her two brothers, Henry and Joe, two sisters, Jean Wright and Inez Brooks and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2:00 PM with Reverend, Harold Noyes officiating at the Cambridgeport Cemetery. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, VT. are assisting with arrangements.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
