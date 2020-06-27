Putney- Betsy P. Temple, 79 of Westminster Road, a longtime resident of Putney, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family, following a period of declining health.
Betsy was born in Brattleboro on March 1, 1941, the daughter of Frederick and Iris (Streeter) Perkins. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1958.
Betsy did both residential and commercial cleaning in the greater Brattleboro area for numerous families and businesses that included the Greenwood School. She also was employed as an art teacher at the former Christian Heritage School. Most importantly she was a faithful and devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother whose life centered around her family.
Steadfast in her walk of faith, Betsy was a member of the Community Church in Athens and was active for several years with the church's prison ministry, a Christian outreach she enjoyed being involved in. Additionally, she was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary, Windham County Camp.
Betsy enjoyed music and singing, arts and crafts and painting in several mediums; mostly watercolors and oils. She was also an avid reader. She was known for her pleasant personality and spirit of friendship.
On April 1, 1960 at the former Swedish Covenant Congregational Church she was married to Edward L. Temple who survives.
Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 60 years she leaves: two daughters, Rebecca Laitres (Peter) of Westfield, MA and Sharon Wenzel of Brockton, MA; twin sons, Daryl Temple (Ericka) of Arundel, ME and Dana Temple of Putney; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Irving Perkins.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon at Atamaniuk Funeral Home. Masks are required. Graveside committal services will follow in the family lot in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Putney for the immediate family only. Pastor Harold Noyes will officiate.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Betsy's named may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 2335, West Brattleboro, VT 05303.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 27, 2020.