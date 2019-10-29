Home

East Dover, VT - Beulah Hazel "Bu" Bailey, 81, of East Dover, VT and a former resident of Suffield, CT, died early Saturday morning, October 26, 2018 at Grace Cottage Hospital.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 2nd at 1:00 P.M. at the South Newfane Baptist Church with interment to follow in South Newfane Cemetery. A reception will follow the services in the vestry of the church.

To view Mrs. Bailey's complete obituary and to send messages of e-condolence to her family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 29, 2019
