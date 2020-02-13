|
Westminster West, VT - Beverly Major, born October 6, 1935 in Burlington Vermont to Marion and Elmer Bruhn, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 5th. A founding member of the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association, deacon of the Westminster West Congregational Church, and long term Westminster school board member, she had many passions that she pursued locally and farther afield. Beverly graduated from Swarthmore College, Phi Beta Kappa, and later went to graduate school at Columbia in international relations and Antioch, receiving a masters in education. She was instrumental in starting kindergarten in Westminster
and ran the town's first kindergarten in her home. She was a bibliophile, beginning with a childhood horse book lending library and leading to her late career as librarian and strong supporter of the Westminster West library. A dedicated citizen, she led the county democratic committee for many years. Beverly and her husband Randolph
served as Vermont delegates to the 1972 Democratic National Convention. She ran for state senate in the early 1990's, driving the family's blue pickup with a big "Bev Major for Senate" sign in the bed. She was active in town politics, serving as Justice of the Peace and missing Town Meeting only once in 60 years when her eldest son David was born in March of 1961. Beverly and Randy loved to travel and meet people from China to Newfoundland, Alaska to the Middle East. After their marriage in 1958 they co-led the first Experiment Student Exchange to the Soviet Union. Fifty years later they re-united with their host family in Tbilisi in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia while on a Village Harmony singing trip. A life-long advocate for peace, Beverly helped lead a Bridges for
Peace trip to Finnish and Russian Karelia. At home on her family farm Beverly loved fall trail riding on
horseback, gardening, photography, and Scottish Country Dancing. She would celebrate snow days by baking bread with the family and Easter by hosting a town-wide party complete with egg hunt. Passionate about the
environment, she served on the Connecticut River Commission and chaired the Pinnacle Board. She passed on her interests through organizing the local 4-H Club, leading horsemanship and recruiting leaders for a diverse range of activities such as wood turning, photography, computer programming, model rocketry, and sheep husbandry.
Beverly is survived by her husband Randolph, sister Janet Lum, children David, Stephen, Christina, and Seth with their families, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Beverly was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann, in 1966, and her brother Paul Bruhn passed away this fall.
Through her life, Beverly maintained her faith in the goodness of people, delighted in her love of nature, and drew comfort from a sense of the divine in all things.
A memorial service will be held at the Westminster West Congregational Church on April 4. Donations in her memory may be made to the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association or the Westminster West Library.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 13, 2020