Bonnie Jean (Stewart) Bennett amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister & friend passed away Tuesday June 30th, 2020. Bonnie was kind, loving & joyful. Her smile brightened every room she entered, and her kindness filled the hearts of all those around her. She brought out the best in everyone who knew her and was an inspiration to her two daughters Gretchen & Remy. She was an adoring wife & best friend to her husband Gil Bennett for 46 years. As well as being a wonderful wife and mother, Bonnie was a great daughter to her parents Harriet and Bernard Stewart of Bellows Falls, VT. She was a dedicated sister to Claudia (Stewart) Allbee of Westminster, VT and Brenda (Stewart) Graves of Bellows Falls, VT and her brother in law David Allbee of Westminster, VT. She was also a supportive and loving aunt to her three nephews JD & Josh Allbee and Samuel Graves as well as her niece Kathryn Graves. She was blessed with not only a fabulous family but an amazing group of friends who will help keep her spirit and memory alive. A future celebration of Bonnie's life will be announced at a later date



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store