Bonnie Darlene White, 72, of Townshend - It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Bonnie D. White from a medical emergency. Born in Torrance CA to Phillip and Helen Pacina, Bonnie was one of 5 Children. She is survived by her 2 Daughters Kimberly and Lara from ME and CT. and her Son Luther and Daughter in-law Bethany of MA, her 3 sisters Barbara Sullivan from CA, Brenda Rudd from NV and Bernadine Mabe of NH, her grandchildren Emma, Maximus, Elizabeth and Primo, her closest niece Amanda Emerson of NH and countless nieces and nephews throughout the US.
Bonnie was a graduate of Southern CT State University with a BA in Education and a Master's Degree in Special Ed from Keene State College. Bonnie was a Teacher her entire life, working in CA, CT, and VT schools, ultimately retiring from the Springfield, VT School District. Bonnie's passion was special education while maintaining her home over the years with disabled and physically challenged kids and adults who quickly became a part of Bonnie's immediate family.
Bonnies love of the Lord and her relationship with Christ was evident her entire life and is now rejoicing with the Lord. Bonnie had a servant's heart and built relationships in all of her surroundings. She loved to play the guitar and shared her voice in every church & community she was involved in.
Bonnie was a committed Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Friend to those that surrounded her and the love and commitment she blessed everyone with truly changed their lives.
A celebration of life service will be held on August 24th in Townshend VT, followed by a burial service at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester Vt. More information on specific times and address can be obtained from the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 29, 2019