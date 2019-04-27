|
HOLYOKE-
Brenda E. Walker-Burgos, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Agawam, MA. Brenda was surrounded by the enduring love of her children and sisters at the time of her passing.
She was born on December 16, 1953, in Greenfield, MA to Irving M. and Madelyn I. (Tudor) Walker.
Brenda graduated from Agawam High School class of 1971. She earned a Bachelors in Foreign Language from Westfield State College which paved the way for her literary appreciation and understanding people and their cultures. She was fluent in Spanish, and French.
Brenda had worked as a Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration for 25 years, retiring in 2003.
She had a heart that cared for everyone and it was reflected by all of the extended family she tended to. She was always there to see what anyone needed. Most of all, she cooked from the heart as no one else could.
Brenda was predeceased by her father Irving Walker in 2001 and her mother Madelyn Walker in 1982. She is survived by, her son Joseph Walker of Milford, MA, her daughter Jessica Burgos of West Springfield, MA, and her granddaughter Ava Morales of West Springfield, MA. Additional survivors who are left to carry on Brenda's legacy are her sisters, the remaining "Walker Girls", who proudly share a part of "the recipe" Carol Dumont of Spofford, NH, Theresa Beaudry of Feeding Hills, MA and Susan Shaw of Southwick, MA, her brothers-in-law Steven Dumont, Robert Beaudry, and Dean Shaw, along with many other family members and friends.
For those who wish, memorial donation may be made in Brenda's name to . Donations may be mailed to , ATTN Memorial Donations, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 27, 2019