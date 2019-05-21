|
TOWNSHEND, VT -- Brian Kenneth Searles, 64, of Townshend, Vt. died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on June 4, 1954, he was the son of Ernest O. Searles of Berwick, Me. and the late Mary J. Perry, of Hillsborough, N.H.
After graduating from Leland and Gray High School, Brian moved to Acton Hill, where he lived on his own terms for the rest of his life. He was self-educated, had a remarkable memory, and enjoyed talking to anyone about anything. When the Internet came along, he taught himself to use the computer and spent days researching both practical and esoteric subjects.
Brian worked as a logger for a while and then turned to concrete foundations, working for several different local companies before starting his own, Acton Hill Forms. He became known for doing the impossible: repairing old foundations, pouring new ones and moving old houses onto them, and doing just about anything that could be done with concrete. Brian was a jack of all trades: installing several solar systems, wiring an entire new house, building bridges, making a work of art of stone facing a chimney, really, just about anything that needed doing.
He was kind and gentle with everyone, and will be sorely missed, especially by two special friends in Townshend, Dorothy (BooBoo) Griswold, and Hedy Harris.
He is survived by his father, Ernest Searles; his siblings and stepsiblings: Dennis Searles, of Kezar Falls, Me.; Eleanor Kruger, of Wells, Me.; Hugh Searles of Dublin, N.H.; Joan Searles of Lake Zurich, Ill.; Margaret Searles of Hillsborough, N.H.; Mary Searles of Concord, N.H., and their respective spouses; his uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Salme Perry of Rollinsford, N.H., and his aunt, Helen Searles of Eliot, Me., as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Perry, and his step-mother, Maisie Searles.
A gathering in his memory will take place at the NewBrook fire station, Newfane, on Sunday, June 2, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 21, 2019