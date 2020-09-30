Brian Lawrence Carley passed away early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Ann Willey Carley; their children Dawn & husband Rocky Ravenna; Erica & husband Mark Wojchick of Walpole, NH; Heidi Carley; Ingrid & husband John Cutler; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; his sister Joyce Banford & wife Linda Martineau of Turners Falls, MA; 6 nieces and nephews and their families.
Brian was predeceased by his sister Jerilynn & husband Irvin Bruneau of Guildford, Vermont and a half brother David Dewey of E. Randolph Vermont.
Brian is the son of the late Lawrence & Helen Carley, Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born, raised and lived in Brattleboro his entire life. He attended Brattleboro schools, graduating BUHS class of 1958.
On May 4th, 1963, Brian married Linda Ann Willey from White River Jct, Vermont (who survives). They met when Linda came to Brattleboro to work at Ludwig "Ludys" Hair Styling after graduating from the Burlington Beauty School of Hair Design.
Brian started his working career with the B&M Railroad working alongside his father, Lawrence and grandfather, Frank. He worked as Windham County Deputy Sheriff; The Book Press and The Brattleboro Reformer. Brian also owned his own businesses, VT Caretaker (Plowing & Cleaning) and Carley Photography (Portraits & Wedding).
Brian's hobbies included photography, camping, hiking, canoeing and spending time with family and friends. Brian and Linda were members of the B&K Aqua Club in Spofford, NH; Center Congregational Church on Main Street, Brattleboro and the Jaycees.
Along with his four daughters and many nieces and nephews Brian and Linda made time and welcomed many children into their home and along on family adventures.
Brian was a third generation Masonic, member of Brattleboro Lodge #102 for 55 years. He was Worshipful Master of Brattleboro 3 times (1972, 1995, 2005). He was District Deputy Grand Master in 1979 and Grand Master of Vermont in 1991. Brian was an honorary member of the Brattleboro Shrine and York Rite Bodies. He was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was chosen as Vermont's Grand Representative to Hawaii's Masons. What Brian loved most about being a Mason was the ritual work and teaching it to new members.
A small memorial service will be held at Meeting House Hill Cemetery, 580 Orchard Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 on Sunday, October 4 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian's name to Alzheimer's Association
