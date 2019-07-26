|
|
Brian W. Halsted of Sunapee, NH and Saxtons River, VT passed away unexpectedly July 8, 2019, after a hospital stay. He was 67.
Mr. Halsted was born on June 29, 1952, in Newport, NH to his parents, Betty Nilsen Halsted and John B. Halsted. He attended schools in Amherst, MA, the Eaglebrook School in Deerfield MA, Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, VT and Cornell College in Iowa. Mr. Halsted worked in the construction industry in Florida and then spent ten years in retail management. After another stint in construction in New Hampshire, and a year with the Springfield VT school district, he moved to Saxtons River Vermont and became the Company Manager, House Manager and Technical Director for the Saxtons River Playhouse.
Mr. Halsted is survived by his brother Mark Halsted, sister-in-law Arlene Halsted, his sister Lorna Schilling, and brother-in-law Falko Schilling; nieces and nephews John and Katharine Halsted, and Falko, Elizabeth, Nilsen, and Brian Schilling, and one great-niece Rayna Cosgrave.
Known affectionately as "Unc Bri" to many, Mr. Halsted was a humble man of integrity, wit, and empathy whose thoughtfulness, humor, and counsel helped all with whom he associated.
A celebration of Mr. Halsted's Life will take place on August 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chivers Center at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Lake Sunapee Protective Association, 63 Main St, Sunapee, NH 03782 or at www.lakesunapee.org or to the Lake Sunapee Historical society 74 Main S, P.O. Box 501, Sunapee, NH 03782 or at www.sunapeehistorialsociety.org
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 26, 2019