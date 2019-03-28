Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Bruce A. Lake

Bruce A. Lake Obituary
Bennington - Bruce Arnold Lake, 83, formerly of Brattleboro and Putney, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington following a period of declining health.

Bruce was born on March 4, 1936 in Middletown Springs, Vermont the son of William H. and Elizabeth A. (Green) Lake. He was raised and educated in Putney and attended Putney Central School and later Brattleboro High School.

In October 1954 at age 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Patuxent River, Maryland and two years later was transferred abroad to Morocco where he served for two years until his honorable discharge in October of 1958. He was a veteran of both the Korean Conflict and the French/Moroccan War.

Bruce returned to Brattleboro and went to work for Suburban Propane retiring from the company as operations manager following 40 faithful years with Suburban.

He was a longtime volunteer firefighter with Brattleboro Fire Dept. and held membership in the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5, Following his father's death he relocated to Ashuelot and resided in his father's home. He became a member of the Ashuelot/Winchester Volunteer Fire Dept. and Winchester Volunteer Ambulance where he became a certified New Hampshire Emergency Medical Technician.

Bruce was passionate about country music. He played guitar and loved to sing.

On August 20, 1955 in Putney he was married to Marguerite Lewis who predeceased him in 2001. Following his wife's passing he spent 17 years between West Palm Beach and later Zephyrhills, Florida and Pittsford, Vermont enjoying time with his fiancee and companion Ann Moran. Ann's daughters and their children became a big part of his life.

Bruce is survived by: one daughter, Debra L. Zaccheo of East Dorset; three sons, Bruce W. Lake (Debbie) of Putney, Terry W. Lake (Diane) of Vernon, and Christopher J. (Kyong) of Soule, Korea; and Ann's daughters, Patty (Rusty) Johnson, Pam (Dermot) Hughes and Jennifer (Gus) Tabares.

Additionally, he leaves: two brothers, Richard (Joan) and Danny Lake; one sister, Dora Lynn Prentice (Sam); his fiancee, Ann Moran of Pittsford; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by four brothers, William, Edward, John and Carroll, and a sister, JoAnn Gray.

Graveside committal services with military honors will be conducted Saturday, April 20th at 11:00 A.M. in West Brattleboro Cemetery on Mather Road.

Memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be made to the Putney Historical Society, 15 Kimball Hill, P.O. Box 260, Putney, VT 05346.

To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 28, 2019
