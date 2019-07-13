|
Bruce A. Reed, owner of Reed's Country Way Nursery on East Street, Hingham, MA, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a long illness. He was 75 years old. He was the son of predeceased parents, Everett and Arlene Reed, of Bellows Falls, VT. He leaves his devoted wife of 54 years, Joanne (Graham) Reed, his daughter, Shannon Reed, his son Michael Reed and his daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Bassett) Reed.
Bruce, was educated at the University of Massachusetts-Stockbridge School of Agriculture, one of the top agricultural colleges in the country.The Reeds purchased the Country Way Nursery in 1971 from Guy and Ruth Melgren. He and Joanne expanded the Nursery into a thriving landscape design and floral business.
Bruce came into gardening and landscape architecture because of his love for plants and nature. He approached each project by blending natural resources and existing conditions to create an atmosphere of calm, privacy and serenity for his clients. These projects gave Bruce an enormous sense of fulfillment.
One of Reed's signature masterpieces was a Japanese dry river bed dubbed "Reed Woods" by its proud owner. The dry river flowed through the half-acre wooded property, through natural displays of stone, granite benches, blossoming perennials, flowering bushes and natural ground cover, creating a strong sense of space.
Bruce was a man of few spoken words and yet he had a delightfully wicked sense of humor. All who had the pleasure of knowing Bruce would agree that the saying "still waters run deep" aptly describes his insightful and humor filled nature. He touched so many people's hearts and made lasting impressions on everyone close to him. All who were blessed to witness the love between Joanne and Bruce knew that their's was a special, rare and enduring love.
A private memorial service for family and close friends to be determined at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Old Colony Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
321 Manley Street
West Bridgewater, Ma 02379
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 13, 2019