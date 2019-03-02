|
Bruce Alton Cromack was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts December 2, 1929 to Minnie (Messer) and Theodore Cromack, Bruce attended the Brick School in East Colrain. While growing up he learned the carpentry trade from his father and eventually left school at Arms Academy early to work alongside his father building many homes, barns and other buildings in the area. In 1950 Bruce enlisted in the Navy and proudly served as a member of MCB-6 the Navy's Mobil Construction Battalion.
Bruce was married at the Heath Union Church on January 31, 1953 to Catherine Ann Burrington.
Bruce and Catherine retired to Erving in the mid 1990's. Retirement was full of family and friends, dinner with their children and attendance at grandchildren's school events. More recently, he has enjoyed welcoming each great grandchild as they arrived.
Bruce is survived by his companion, Linda Leavis of Northfield, 2 brothers, Theodore (Mary) Cromack of Shelburne and Duane (Janice) Cromack of Amherst; 5 children, Cynthia (Allan) Smith of Shelburne, Debra (Charles) Washer of Shelburne, Weston (Karen) Cromack of Bremerton, Washington, Lisa (Norman) Davenport of Shelburne, and Brenda (James) Gallagher of Okeechobee, Florida; 12 grandchildren; Daina, Elise, Maegan, Nathan, Fredrick, Denise, Jennifer, Richard, Jonathan, Brian, Claire and Tranae and 14 great grandchildren; Mason, Connor, Isaiah, Evangeline, Zoe, HannahGrace, Garret, Riley, Logan, Josiah, Rhett, Nicholas, Garth and Teddy. He also leaves Linda's children, Kim (Steve) Collins, Leslie (Steve) Kellogg and Carolyn (Craig) Ballou and 5 grandchildren, Stephanie, Matt, Dana, Elizabeth and Eric.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial contribution to:
Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St, Suite 2, Greenfield MA 01301; Northfield EMS care of Mark Fortier, 579 Mount Hermon Station Rd, Northfield MA 01360; or Trinitarian Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 147 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01301.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 3rd from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls. A celebration of life will be held at the Trinitarian Congregational Church 147 Main Street in Northfield at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 4th. We invite you to wear Bruce's favorite color, purple, to honor him.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 2, 2019