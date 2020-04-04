Home

Bruce Everett Anderson


1942 - 2020
Bruce Everett Anderson, 77, passed away suddenly on March 24, 2020 at his W. Wardsboro, VT home after a long, but resilient battle with prostate cancer. He was born in Worcester, MA on May 28, 1942, to Donald and Rae MacCulloch Anderson.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Rae Anderson and by his brother Brian. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Andi (Gassman), sons Cody and wife Kristin of Boylston, MA, Colton of Brattleboro, VT and daughter Cassidy of Lebanon, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Cottage Hospital, 185 Grafton Rd. Townshend, VT 05353 or the veterans organization, Ruck-Up Inc. 42 Upper Knight St. Keene, NH 03431 ruck-up.org They do an awesome job supporting those who served. The full obituary can be viewed and condolences to the family at sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 4, 2020
