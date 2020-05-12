Bruce McCauley, 83, of Swanzey, NH passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Bruce was born on September 9, 1936, in Toronto Ontario, Canada, the only son of John J. and Hannah (Riddel) McCauley.
Bruce grew up in Canada until 1939 when the family moved to Montreal, Canada. Bruce continued his grammar school education until 1946, when the family moved to Brattleboro, VT. He graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1955. He enrolled in a college prep program at Tilton Academy, graduating in 1956. From there he attended Leicester Junior College, earning an Associate's Degree in Business. In 1960 he graduated from Curry College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. As a "life-long learner", Bruce continued to complete courses in small business management, modern production improvement methods, and worked on a Harvard University Business Model to expand L.L Bean.
From 1960 to 1966, Bruce was a manager of the industrial paint division of Bradley Laboratories, a traffic paint manufacturing company in Brattleboro, VT. This company had over 19,000 formulas for various traffic paint and industrious coatings, which were sold to other businesses for their use in Vermont, Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire. He continued to move up in the company, serving as production manager from 1966 to 1971; sales manager from 1971 to 1975; and president from 1971 to 1992, creating a major expansion of the business including construction of a technically equipped building totaling 30,000 square feet.
After Bruce sold his holdings in the company, he accepted an offer to create a start-up coatings company in Lafayette, Louisiana. This endeavor lasted six years and created a successful business that serviced the rustbelt and oil patch in Louisiana. Retirement for Bruce meant returning to Keene, NH, on the invitation of his son, Christian, to work in the car business at Fairfield's Dealership.
At 27 years old in 1963, Bruce took the oath of the United States citizenship from Judge Ernest W. Gibson at the Brattleboro District Court. Bruce's free time passion was flying. He started taking flying lessons in November 1979. After completing the required number of hours and various FAA requirements, he was licensed as a private pilot in October of 1981. Over the next 28 years, he owned and flew several types of airplanes all over New England and Florida. His favorite being the North American made AT-6 Texan. In 1999 he met his partner, Jean LaValley, who was his co-pilot and they flew regularly to Maine and their favorite "hang out" Block Island.
Twice Bruce had the honor of becoming a father. First when he welcomed his daughter, Shari, and for the second time with the arrival of Christian. Bruce also liked to challenge himself to try new things. Over the past several years he built his own computer. He was a quiet person who cherished "his alone time" but also enjoyed the company of family and friends.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Shari Pulitano of Brattleboro, VT; his son Christian McCauley of Spofford, NH and his fiance Andrea Fournier of Stratton, VT; and his grandchildren Keira and Kelci Lewandowski of Stratton, VT.
There will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be at a later date in Swanzey, NH. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Bruce grew up in Canada until 1939 when the family moved to Montreal, Canada. Bruce continued his grammar school education until 1946, when the family moved to Brattleboro, VT. He graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1955. He enrolled in a college prep program at Tilton Academy, graduating in 1956. From there he attended Leicester Junior College, earning an Associate's Degree in Business. In 1960 he graduated from Curry College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. As a "life-long learner", Bruce continued to complete courses in small business management, modern production improvement methods, and worked on a Harvard University Business Model to expand L.L Bean.
From 1960 to 1966, Bruce was a manager of the industrial paint division of Bradley Laboratories, a traffic paint manufacturing company in Brattleboro, VT. This company had over 19,000 formulas for various traffic paint and industrious coatings, which were sold to other businesses for their use in Vermont, Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire. He continued to move up in the company, serving as production manager from 1966 to 1971; sales manager from 1971 to 1975; and president from 1971 to 1992, creating a major expansion of the business including construction of a technically equipped building totaling 30,000 square feet.
After Bruce sold his holdings in the company, he accepted an offer to create a start-up coatings company in Lafayette, Louisiana. This endeavor lasted six years and created a successful business that serviced the rustbelt and oil patch in Louisiana. Retirement for Bruce meant returning to Keene, NH, on the invitation of his son, Christian, to work in the car business at Fairfield's Dealership.
At 27 years old in 1963, Bruce took the oath of the United States citizenship from Judge Ernest W. Gibson at the Brattleboro District Court. Bruce's free time passion was flying. He started taking flying lessons in November 1979. After completing the required number of hours and various FAA requirements, he was licensed as a private pilot in October of 1981. Over the next 28 years, he owned and flew several types of airplanes all over New England and Florida. His favorite being the North American made AT-6 Texan. In 1999 he met his partner, Jean LaValley, who was his co-pilot and they flew regularly to Maine and their favorite "hang out" Block Island.
Twice Bruce had the honor of becoming a father. First when he welcomed his daughter, Shari, and for the second time with the arrival of Christian. Bruce also liked to challenge himself to try new things. Over the past several years he built his own computer. He was a quiet person who cherished "his alone time" but also enjoyed the company of family and friends.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Shari Pulitano of Brattleboro, VT; his son Christian McCauley of Spofford, NH and his fiance Andrea Fournier of Stratton, VT; and his grandchildren Keira and Kelci Lewandowski of Stratton, VT.
There will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be at a later date in Swanzey, NH. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 12, 2020.