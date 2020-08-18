Cameron Robert Parker, 21 of Bellows Falls, Vermont. passed away unexpectedly on August 5,2020 while serving his country.
Cameron was born in Springfield Vermont and is the son of Richard and Brina Parker. Cameron graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 2016. Shortly after graduation Cameron Joined the United States Air Force. Cameron went to Boot Camp at Lackland , Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. and graduated as part of the 320th TRS FLT 367th Company on May 12th of 2017. Cameron then went on to advance training at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls, Texas as part of the 362th TRS . Cameron became a crew chief for the U2's. He was 1 of 4 airmen selected out of boot camp for the U2's out of a 1,500 plus graduating class. He was then stationed at Beale Air Force base before deploying to Osan U.S. Air Force Base in South Korea where he served 1 years, then he transferred to the 9th reconnaissance wing. Cameron became a Senior Airmen in 2019 while stationed at Beale. Cameron just finished the exam for the staff Sargent ranking but passed before getting the results.
Cameron enjoyed Weight Lifting, Baseball, Paintball, Fishing, Kayaking, playing video games, cooking for fellow Air Force brothers and family, vacationing in Maine, shooting and collecting guns, and was enrolled in Colorado for gun Smith School on the GI bill after he completed his 6 year of service with the Air Force.
Cameron is survived by his Father and Mother Richard and Brina Parker, two brothers Corbin and Coty Parker, Sister Courtney Parker, Grandmother Tina Parker and significant other Jan Reinus, Grandmother Barbara Smith and significant other Bruce Tenney. As well as Aunt, Uncles and many cousins.
Cameron is preceded by death by both Grandfathers Allen Lenoard Parker and James Lawrence Smith.
There is going to be a private graveside funeral for immediate family only. There will be a procession around Bellows Falls on August 22 around 10am before his private ceremony for those in the community who would like show their condolences and pay their respects to their native Bellows Falls son.
Flower Donations can be sent to Fenton & Hennessy Funeral Home of Bellows Falls Vermont. Any other donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, Wounded Warrior
and the USO through the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Honor of Cameron Parker.