Carmine A. Pepe, age 89, died on May 25th at the Actors Home in Englewood, NJ from complications related to Parkinson's. He was born in Newark, NJ to John and Theresa (Perna) Pepe. At 16 he began his professional career as a musician, working in the Catskills drumming with jazz orchestras, and continued performing for the next fifteen years in Newark, New York City, and Europe. Hired to teach at the Mountain School, Carmine moved to Vermont in 1965 with his wife, Faith Learned Pepe, and their sons: Paolo, Neil, and Stefan. In 1966 he moved to Putney, while teaching at Mark Hopkins College in Brattleboro, followed by positions at Keene State College and Vermont Academy. A composer of avant-garde music, Carmine had his work performed in New York, Europe, and Vermont. He graduated from NYU and Indiana University (MA). A Fulbright Scholar, he studied in France with the legendary composer Nadia Boulanger, and later enjoyed time at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, NH. Carmine resided in many places during his life: leaving Vermont after his divorce, he moved to New York City, and then Los Angeles. In the later decades of his life he lived in Maine and Portsmouth, NH, and returned to New Jersey in 2014. He is survived by his sons, their wives, and six loving grandchildren. Carmine was an avid reader and note taker, an engaging conversationalist, and never stopped aspiring to fulfill his dreams.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 31, 2019