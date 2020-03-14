|
Brattleboro- Carol Ann Pineau, 73, a longtime resident of South Main Street and more recently a patient at Pine Heights died unexpectedly Tuesday at noon, March 10, 2020 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Carol was born in Bennington on January 26, 1947, the daughter of Louis and Rita Marie (Trombley) Boutin. She was raised and educated in Bennington and was a graduate of Bennington Catholic High School, Class of 1965.
Soon after graduating she earned her X- Ray technician's certificate and was employed in the radiology department at the former Putnum Memorial Hospital in Bennington. Carol later worked as a store clerk at the former Ames Department Store and Brooks Drug Store in Brattleboro. Most importantly she was a stay at home mom and childcare provider serving as a nanny for two Brattleboro families.
With her husband she was a communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church.
Of her leisure time activities Carol enjoyed sketching, travel, loved doing crafts, bird watching and time spent with her family.
On September 16, 1967, at Sacred Heart Church in Bennington, she was married to Joseph W. Pineau. Her faithful and devoted husband of 50 years predeceased her on July 18, 2018.
Carol is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Pineau Degear and husband Glenn of Norwich, NY and Andrea Pineau Allbee and husband Jason of Westminster, VT, one grandson, Nicholson William Degear and two sisters, Marita Bonnier of Manchester, NH, and Denise Lloyd of Bennington.
Additionally, she leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside committal rites and burial will be conducted Monday (3/16) at 11:00 A.M. in White Chapel Cemetery in Bennington where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to Rescue Inc., PO Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 14, 2020