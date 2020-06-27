Carole DeFreitas Sturm
1934 - 2020
Carole C. (Russell) DeFreitas Sturm, 86, died peacefully Tuesday, June 16, after a period of failing health at her place of residence, Brookdale Pinehurst, Pinehurst, NC.

Carole was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 12, 1934, the daughter of Carson Russell and Helen (Matson) Russell. She was a graduate of Wellington C. Mepham High School in 1952. Growing up in Merrick, Long Island, NY, she met and married LeRoy "Jerry" G. DeFreitas on January 25, 1953. In 1965 Carole and Jerry moved with their family of five children to Vermont where they owned and operated the South Newfane General Store for sixteen years. After living in Southern Vermont for nearly 30 years, they retired and moved to Seven Lakes, North Carolina in 1993. Jerry died in 1995. A few years later, Carole married Roger Sturm, a former friend from High School. After a brief move to Florida, the Sturm's returned to North Carolina, settling in Southern Pines. Roger died in October 2018.

Carole was an avid knitter. Her family, friends and many charities were warmed by her many knitted garments. She loved to read and was an amazing Trivial Pursuit player.

Carole is survived by her daughters, Lori Estey of Meriden, NH; Elise (Sean) Boland of Haverhill, MA; Linda (David) Sherman of East Dover, VT and her sons, Lee (Lynn) DeFreitas of Freehold, NJ and Tim (Kathryn) DeFreitas of Westmoreland, NH; 8 grandchildren, Emma (Mark), Lyndsey, Gavin (Holly), Travis (Magnolia), Maria (Joe), Sam, Annacate, Kaylee and 3 great grandchildren, Tucker, Savina, Addison, as well as many nieces, nephews and her furry kitty companion, Miss Maddie. Carole had one brother, Carson "Mickey" Russell who died in January 2010.

She is also survived by her stepdaughters, Sheri Sturm, Vicki Sullivan of Medford, OR; Wendi (Kurtis) Clark of Eastham, MA, step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, NC is taking care of arrangements. There will be no services and burial will be at a later date in Vermont at the South Newfane Cemetery, where she will be reunited with "Jerry" in the small community that they loved.

Memorial contributions can be made to the following three organizations that were very close to Carole's heart:

Voices of Hope at www.vohboston.org, acknowledgment -carole.defsturm34@gmail.com

Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance at www.tsalliance.org, 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910

St. Jude's Hospital at www.stjude.org/tributes: acknowledgement - carole.defsturm34@gmail.com

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 27, 2020.
