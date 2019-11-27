|
Townshend, VT
Carole J. Melis, Esquire, 65, of Grafton Road succumbed to lung cancer on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. Carole was born in Jamaica, NY on December 24, 1953, the daughter of F. Kenneth and Frances (Esson) Melis. She graduated high school in Garden City, New York. At Castleton State College in Vermont she graduated with high honors and then earned her law degree from Suffolk Law School in Boston, MA. Carole served her clerkship in the office of T. Hans Russell in Townshend and became well-acquainted around southern Vermont towns while researching Land Records. She opened her own solo law practice in Townshend where she served the community for 27 years. She was a member of the American Bar Association, and Vermont Bar Association as well as the Windham County Bar Association where she particularly enjoyed meeting so many members of the bar while serving as the treasurer. Carole will be remembered for her commitment to her clients and her community. Her first stint as a Selectwoman was served in Wardsboro followed by multiple terms in Townshend. She was particularly proud of bringing the construction of the new Townshend barn to a successful conclusion. Other activities that she enjoyed included her membership in the Grace Cottage Hospital Ethics Committee, coordinating E 9-1-1 and acting as a trustee for the Howard Fund.
Carole is survived by her brothers Richard Melis & his wife Marilyn of Huntsville, AL; and Gerald Melis & his wife Gwenndolyn of Wardsboro, VT; and her sister Darleen Melis & her husband Irving Ingraham of Salem, MA; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Reverend Jeanne Mills of Dorset, VT.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Townshend Town Hall at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 27, 2019