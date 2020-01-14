|
|
Brattleboro- Caroline Turner, 90, formerly of Townshend, died peacefully early Saturday morning January 11, 2020 at the Thompson House with her family at her side.
Caroline was born in Jamaica, New York on October 16, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Lillian (Vaquer) Simmons. She was raised in New York where she was employed as a telephone operator until marrying her husband William "Jack" Turner on June 21, 1958. They moved to Vermont shortly thereafter. It was in Jamaica, VT where she was a stay at home mom and devoted her time to her children. In 1977, Caroline and Jack moved the family to Texas, where she worked as a telephone operator until she retired. Shortly after retiring, Caroline and her husband returned to Townshend. After her husband's death in 1998, Caroline spent her summers in Vermont and her winters in Texas with her family.
Caroline loved the sun and the beach, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches, was an avid reader and loved family get togethers. Her family was the utmost importance to her.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brattleboro and for several years was an active volunteer with the Windham County Council on Aging, making senior visits in the West River Valley area.
Survivors include her five children, Kelly Cecchini (Roland) of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Tami Morse (Michael) of Bondville, Kimberly Arcidiacono (Alfio) of Galveston, TX, Jacki Turner Landry (John) of Austin, TX and John Turner (Michele) of Driftwood, TX; one brother, George Simmons; and three sisters, Gloria Simmons, Edith Slowe (Richard) and Marylou Simmons. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren who they called MeMaw. She loved and adored them all. They are Amanda (Lilly and Levi), Angelina, Taylor (Liam and Tanner), Lindsey (Stella and Emmett), Austin (Kennedy and Bailey), Anthony, Isabella, Zachary (Sloane), Mackenzie and Caden Jack. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, friends and the compassionate staff at Thompson House.
She was predeceased by her husband Jack, a brother, Philip Simmons and one sister, June Simmons.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church on Western Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Caroline's name may be made to the Thompson House Activities Fund, 80 Maple Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Thompson House, especially Mark Malloy, Director of Nurses and to Dr. Moss Linder.
To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 14, 2020