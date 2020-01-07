|
Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolyn Gragen, age 90, passed away 12/24/2019 with her loving daughter by her side. Carolyn, the loving wife of the late Robert Gragen, lived in the Brattleboro area prior to moving to Myrtle Beach, SC. Born May 19, 1929, in St Albans, Vt Carolyn was the daughter of Dana and Dorothy Farr Cook. Carolyn attended Brattleboro High School and went on to be employed at the Putney Central School, Sam's Market and Basketville. Carolyn loved her cats, NASCAR and sports, especially the Earnhardts and the Celtics.
Carolyn is survived by her brother, Wendall Cook of Springfield, VT, and her 6 children. Michael Gragen and his wife Kathy of Sparr, FL, Raymond Gragen and his wife Valerie of North Clarendon, VT, Gary Gragen and Carolyn Smith of West Chesterfield, NH, Kevin Gragen and his wife Anne of Brattleboro, VT, Kim Gragen and his wife Dawn of Vernon, VT and Kathleen Gragen of Myrtle Beach SC.
Carolyn is survived by her grandchildren Scott and his wife Christine, Dana, Ryan and his wife Jennifer, Jason, Deborah, Sara, Justin, Jesse Smith, Courtney and husband Robert Rocco, Ryan Miller, Benjamin and his wife Roxanne and Elliot. Carolyn is survived by her great-grandchildren, Emma, Daglen, Kingslie, Robert Jr, Brianne, Greta and Henry. Carolyn was predeceased by her brother, Wilmer Cook of Reading, Ca.
In loving memory of our mother, there will be a private gathering at a later date.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 7, 2020