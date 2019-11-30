|
Brattleboro- Carolyn "Bunny" Hazelton, 89, of Park Laughton Road, a longtime resident of Dummerston Center, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 25, 2019 at the Thompson House.
Bunny was born in Springfield, Mass. on August 8, 1930, the daughter of Robert and Marjorie (Pier) Jones. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro, graduating from Brattleboro High School with the Class of 1948. She went on to graduate from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, where she received her RN degree.
She had been employed at Grace Cottage Hospital and Stratton House, both in Townshend, and performed home care nursing in the greater Brattleboro area. Bunny also was a feeder-line school bus owner and driver in Dummerston and later drove school bus for Laidlaw Transportation in Brattleboro. In addition to helping run H&M Orchard for many years, she was deeply devoted to raising her family.
Bunny served as a board member at the Thompson House, was head counselor at Camp Waubanoug in West Brattleboro for several years and was a longtime member of the Evening Star Grange in Dummerston Center. With her husband Don, she was the recipient of the annual Citizen of the Year Award in Dummerston.
She enjoyed square dancing and clogging and was a member of the Maple Leaf Squares, Green Mountain Square Dance Club and Cloggers.
Bunny also enjoyed collecting seashells of which she amassed a spectacular collection. She was known for her delicious Pecan Pralines. She also liked playing the piano and accompanied school choruses.
A woman of faith, she was a member of Dummerston Congregation Church and sang in the church choir for many years.
On October 10, 1951, in a simple ceremony for family and friends held at the home of her parents on Western Ave. in Brattleboro, she was married to Donald M. Hazelton who survives.
Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 68 years, she leaves: five children, David (Karen), Steven (Barbara), Ted (Joan), Phyllis (Dom) Isbell and Jeanette (Allen) Fairhurst; and three sisters, Eleanor "Twinkle" Murley (Bill), Katie Terzakis and Priscilla "Tilla" Lindberg (Lorens). Additionally, she is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a son, Michael and a brother, Robert Jones.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be conducted Friday (12/6) at 2:00 P.M. at Dummerston Congregational Church. Burial will be in the Hazelton family lot in Dummerston Center Cemetery.
A memorial open house at the Evening Star Grange in Dummerston Center will be held on Saturday, 12/7 from 12 noon to 3 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bunny's name may be made to The Gathering Place, 30 Terrace St., Brattleboro 05301 or to the Evening Star Grange 1008 East-West Road, East Dummerston, VT 05346.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 30, 2019