Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Blum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Blum


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Blum Obituary
Northborough, MA- Carrie Gest (Markgraf) Blum, 59, a native of Williamstown, MA and wife of Philip C. Blum, formerly of Guilford, Vt., died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

A memorial service in celebration of her life will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M., January 25th, at Guilford Community Church with a reception to follow.

Graveside services for Carrie and her son, Justin Philip Blum, age 26, who died on February 12, 2019, will be conducted in Baker Cemetery, Guilford later in the springtime when the cemetery reopens, at a date and time to be announced by the funeral home.

To view Carrie's full obituary and send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -