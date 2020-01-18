|
Northborough, MA- Carrie Gest (Markgraf) Blum, 59, a native of Williamstown, MA and wife of Philip C. Blum, formerly of Guilford, Vt., died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M., January 25th, at Guilford Community Church with a reception to follow.
Graveside services for Carrie and her son, Justin Philip Blum, age 26, who died on February 12, 2019, will be conducted in Baker Cemetery, Guilford later in the springtime when the cemetery reopens, at a date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 18, 2020