On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Carroll (Babe) A. Bird passed away at the age of 86. He was born in Readsboro VT on July 29, 1933. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife Marion. He is survived by his two sons, Alan and David, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carroll served in the Navy from 1955-57 active duty and then the reserves till 1961. He was deployed on the USS Wisconsin. Carroll had a passion for fishing and also loved going bowling and sharing time with his friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post 29 in Readsboro VT. Graveside services will be in the spring at the Sadawga Cemetery in Whitingham, VT. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the American Legion Post 29, c/o Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 13, 2020