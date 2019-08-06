|
Brattleboro - Catherine Corrigan Lowery, 90, was given the gift of a long life. A resident of Maple Street, she passed away August 1, 2019 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Born September 15, 1928 in Schenectady, New York, Catherine attended parochial schools and enrolled in the first childhood education program at SUNY Plattsburgh, graduating in 1950 with a B.S. in early childhood education.
She began her career as a second grade teacher in North Babylon, New York and married Joseph Lowery, a fellow teacher. They eloped on Valentine's Day, 1953, followed by a church wedding at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore, New York. The family resided for many years in Brightwaters, New York. After the birth of her daughters, Catherine took a hiatus from teaching to raise her girls, instilling in them a love of reading, nature, the night sky and music.
Following the death of her husband Joe in 1978, the family joined daughter Ellen in Vermont. Catherine resumed her teaching career as a popular substitute in the Brattleboro Schools, including a long stint at the Estyville Schoolhouse. She later worked as a Head Start field teacher in southern Vermont. This was followed by a long and happy time as a lead teacher at the initial opening of the Mulberry Bush Early Learning Center at the Brattleboro Retreat, retiring in 2003 at age 75. She impacted the lives of hundreds of children, many of whom sent her letters and updates throughout her life.
Catherine's volunteer work included serving as President of the Good Samaritan Hospital Guild in Islip, New York and, in her Vermont years, the League of Women Voters, serving as an enthusiastic greeter for Red Cross Blood Drives, and as President of the local AARP chapter.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Sadie (Walsh) Corrigan, her step-brother George Ready and her beloved husband Joseph Lowery.
Survivors include her daughters Ellen Anne Sarah, of Brattleboro, Patricia Heather of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Katherine "Katie" Corrigan of Queens, New York.
A lifelong Catholic, she was a communicant of Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Friends of Acadia, a place she dearly loved, or the Mulberry Bush Independent School of the Brattleboro Retreat.
Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home from 4 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7th. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Justin Baker at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8th. Catherine will be laid to rest next to her husband Joe, in the Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island, New York.
The family extends its deep gratitude to Dr. John Glick, whose devoted care greatly enhanced her later years, the staff of Rescue Inc., the loving and gentle service provided by Mike Atamaniuk, and the kindness and compassion of the ER staff at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
